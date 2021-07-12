Online survey, meetings set for future Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County will provide a chance for the residents to provide feedback on the future of Bob Hall Pier in an upcoming online survey and virtual town hall meetings.

This iconic symbol of the Coastal Bend will be rebuilt, with input from citizens’ ideas and vision.

Bob Hall Pier along what was then called Nueces Beach Park debuted on June 17, 1950. It was the same day as the opening of the Padre Island Causeway.

The original pier that ended in a T-head was about 300 feet long, constructed of timber and cost a little more than $17,000.

The pier has weather adversity in the past and the county has rallied to the call when it needed to be repaired.

To participate in the online survey, follow this link. It will be open by the weekend.

The Virtual Town Hall Meetings will be held at these times:

5 p.m. on July 22.

9 a.m. on July 23.

The login for the Town Hall Meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9987206754#success . This link will also be on the website.

If you are unable to log in, please mail your comments to 901 Leopard, Room 303.11; Corpus Christi, Texas 78401 or call/e-mail: