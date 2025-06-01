One year since Officer Vicente Ortiz's death, family expresses frustration over case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One year has passed since Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz was killed in the line of duty.

Ortiz was escorting a funeral procession on his police motorcycle when a vehicle struck him. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries 10 days later. Ortiz served the Corpus Christi Police Department for 15 years.

Just days ago, Ortiz's family sent a letter to KRIS 6 expressing frustration with how their son's case was handled and noting that the woman who struck Ortiz has not been criminally charged.

The family also expressed gratitude to the media and the community for "being so considerate of our family."

