One person transported to hospital after motel fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: 12 p.m.

A fire broke out about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Knights Inn Motel, located in the 3600 block of Timon Boulevard.

The fire began in room 301 and spread to other floors at the facility, also damaging the upper floor at the roof.

Fire officials said one occupant was transported to the hospital, but they don't know his condition.

There were a lot of flames and it broke through a common attic at the motel. Winds caused the fire to spread.

The fire department utilized a water hose and defensive tactics to keep the fire from spreading.

One motel occupant said he was rousted from his sleep in the middle of the night by firemen to bring him to safety.

"The police officer was there," hotel guest Lenson McCarthy said. "He asked me if I was the only person in the room. I said what's going on and said my girlfriend was in the room with me. He asked me if anybody was in the room next to me and I said not to my knowledge.

"He said, 'Look, there's a fire. Get your girlfriend and get out."

McCarthy and his girlfriend made it out safely and everybody else.

We spoke with detectives and they still are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

UPDATE: We're told five rooms were damaged from the fire. One person staying there was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters are monitoring for flare-ups right now.

