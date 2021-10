CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was injured in a crash involving a motor scooter and a dump truck along South Padre Island at Flynn Avenue.

Police said the accident occurred about 11 a.m. Friday. The injured person, who was driving the motor scooter, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred near the Embassy Suites along SPID.

We'll have more information on this accident as we learn about it.