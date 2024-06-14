One-of-a-kind fishing trip for Father's Day

Fathers at Premier of Alice were treated to a unique "fishing trip."

On June 14th, fathers received their fishing rods with bait and threw in their lines in the small pond.

Residents and their families recalled their fishing memories from years ago.

A unique fishing trip for fathers at Premier of Alice on Friday, June 14th, kicked off Father's Day weekend.

Dads who live at Premier of Alice put up the "Gone Fishing" signs.

It’s not the normal fishing trip, but residents said they were excited nonetheless.

One word is all it took for Albert Vera to describe his Father’s Day Fishing Trip — "great.”

In his younger years, Vera said he loved to fish in a creek in the small town of Concepcion. He said the pond brought him so much excitement.

“When the girl asked me to come over here, that we were going to fish. 'Are we going to a fish fry?' She said yes. So, we went walking. I asked her, 'Where is it?' (The) pail of water,” Vera said.

Despite the small fishing hole, Vera, residents, and their families still fished.

“He used to take us fishing, and we had to be there all night. He would wade into the water, into the ocean. And we were there all bunched up. We were six. We had to be there until he caught a fish,” said Maria Soto, daughter of Jesus Mendoza Anguiano.

Jesus Mendoza Anguiano said he loved the idea, especially for the kids.

“It’s a good idea to bring it out and show it to the kids. So, they know how the fish is and how to catch it,” Anguiano said.

He said everyone took turns waiting for the fish to bite and joked about the size of their fish and pond.

“It almost dropped me,” Anguiano said.

Families said they’re thankful for the fishing experience. They said memories of long-ago fishing trips came back in an instant.

