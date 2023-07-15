One man dead in overnight wreck in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are investigating a single-vehicle car crash that left one man dead early Friday morning in Flour Bluff, on the 10000 block of SPID.

Investigators found that the driver was traveling east on the access road, then moved onto the shoulder and struck a metal highway sign support column.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the man as 35-year-old Marco Meza-Juarez.

According to a Facebook post from Nueces County ESD No. 2, the Jaws of Life were used to remove the man from the wreckage. Medics transported the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

