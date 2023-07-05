Watch Now
One motorcyclist dead in major accident at Ennis Joslin and Alameda

Posted at 10:16 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 09:23:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department has confirmed that one man died in a wreck Tuesday night at the intersection of Alameda Street and Ennis Joslin Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Alameda St. and Ennis Joslin Rd. in reference to a major crash at approximately 9:13 p.m.

According to CCPP Lieutenant Michael Pena, a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Ennis Joslin, and a vehicle was traveling northbound on Ennis Joslin. The driver of the vehicle made a left-hand turn on Alameda, whereas the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

"There was one person on the motorcycle. The motorcyclist did pass at the scene due to his injuries," Lt. Pena said.

There were no other injuries reported in Tuesday night's crash.

Investigators said they are working to determine if the vehicle failed to yield the right of way. The intersection of Alameda and Ennis Joslin was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

