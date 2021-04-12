Once conjoined, twins now living life to the fullest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a story of hope as today marks the fifth anniversary of a complex surgery that was completed here to separate conjoined twins.

The surgery took place in 2016. Now the girls are living their lives to the fullest.

Ximena and Scarlett are like any other 5-year-olds. They love to play and laugh with their sisters.

The two girls are now models for similar surgeries to come in the future.

Hearing a child's heartbeat for the first time and seeing them on a sonogram is a special moment for many mothers.

For Silvia Hernandez Ambriz that moment is something she will never forget. It's when she found out she was having triplets but two of the girls were fused together from the waist down.

The three girls were born on May 16, 2015, and were transported to the NICU at Driscoll Children's Hospital where they stayed until their surgery date on April 12, 2016.

The surgery took a little more than 12 hours, but it was successful.

"I give thanks that God put the best doctors in the lives of my daughters," she said.

Ambriz says she is thankful for the doctors at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

And coming up tonight on KRIS 6 News, we'll be speaking with the doctors who performed this life-changing surgery.

