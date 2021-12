Now that Christmas is over, you may be wondering how to discard your live Christmas tree.

The city of Corpus Christi has a list of what to do: City officials say not to place your tree in your recycling bin.

Instead, set it in the selected areas for your brush and bulky item pick-up day.

Trees also can be recycled into mulch by dropping it off from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the J.C. Elliot Transfer Station on Ayers.