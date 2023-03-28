Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials: Single vehicle rollover results in one death in western Nueces County

NuecesCoPct3.png
Contributed photo
NuecesCoPct3.png
Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 19:47:23-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Precinct 3 Sheriff's office reported a single vehicle rollover accident Tuesday morning on F.M. 70 near County Road 73A.

When officers arrived, the diver of the Chevrolet truck was thrown from the vehicle and was found in a nearby field with possible back injuries.

A woman passenger who had been wearing a seat belt had a visible injury to her left arm. A third passenger, who was seated in the back seat, was trapped and was later pronounced dead.

The driver and female passenger were taken to separate Corpus Christi hospitals.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops