Officials: Single vehicle rollover results in one death in western Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Precinct 3 Sheriff's office reported a single vehicle rollover accident Tuesday morning on F.M. 70 near County Road 73A.

When officers arrived, the diver of the Chevrolet truck was thrown from the vehicle and was found in a nearby field with possible back injuries.

A woman passenger who had been wearing a seat belt had a visible injury to her left arm. A third passenger, who was seated in the back seat, was trapped and was later pronounced dead.

The driver and female passenger were taken to separate Corpus Christi hospitals.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.