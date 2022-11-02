Lanes reopen on Highway 358 near Weber Road following cleanup of accident

UPDATE (2:27 p.m.):

All lanes of traffic have opened back up.

LIVE FEED OF TRAFFIC HERE:

Corpus Christi Police responded to a major rollover accident at Highway 358 and Weber Road.

Police said a cement truck was headed eastbound on Highway 358 near Everhart Rd. when the vehicle rolled over. The cement truck slid several feet toward the Weber Road exit and is now blocking three lanes of traffic.

Officials have reduced traffic down to one lane and are currently diverting drivers to exit off Highway 358 onto Weber Rd.

Authorities say the highway will be shut down for several hours while crews clean up cement that spilled onto the highway, so avoid the area if possible.

"Officers are working a traffic accident on HWY 358 EB @ Weber. All three lanes of travel will be shut down for several hours due to clean-up," stated officials in a Tweet.

First responders were able to extract the driver from the overturned cement truck and took him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CCPD will provide an update once the lanes are re-opened.