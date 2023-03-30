Officials: Nueces County man arrested, charged for impersonating a police officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County man was recently arrested and charged for impersonating a police officer, according to the Nueces County Precinct Five Constable Facebook page.

Officials said in a Facebook post that they arrested 33-year-old Gabriel L. Aguilar on Thursday, after he "showed up at a police crime scene wearing a department-issued jailer's jacket and identified himself as an employee of the county."

A constable deputy sergeant questioned Aguilar before he admitted he was a former corrections officer at the Nueces County Sheriff's Office in 2019.

He was then arrested and taken to the Nueces County Jail.

