Officials investigating officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Woodsboro

Editor's note: The Refugio County Sherriff's Office has released a change in the full name of the man involved in the shooting, and the story now reflects the change.

An investigation has begun in Woodsboro after officials said there was an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning, that left a man in his 20's dead.

Refugio County Sheriff Raul "Pinky" Gonzales said a man called 911 and said there were shots fired and hung up.

The Woodsboro Police, Refugio County Sheriff’s Department, and Texas Rangers went to the scene near the intersection of Pugh and Sixth Streets in Woodsboro at about 5 a.m.

Gonzales said when officers arrived, the man — Franco Miguel Anzaldua— came out of the house with a gun, after "drinking all night."

Officials said they warned Anzaldua to put the gun down.

"He got the gun and started shooting toward my officers, and that's when my officers returned fire and hit him multiple times," Gonzales said.

He added no other people were injured in the shooting.

Gonzales said officials have had previous incidents with Anzaldua in the past.

Anzaldua's mother told officials he wanted to "commit suicide by cop," Gonzales added.

The RCSO and Texas Rangers are still investigating the shooting.

