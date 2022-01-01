Officers discharged from hospital after attacked while responding to domestic disturbance call

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday December 31, 2021, two Corpus Christi police officers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being attacked with a knife while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

CCPD says as of 1:46 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 1, the officers who were injured have been discharged from the hospital to recover at home.

The officers responded to the 4100 block of Brett Street around 9:59 p.m. Shortly after they arrived, they were confronted by the suspect with a knife and attacked. In response, a third officer at the scene shot at the suspect, striking him.

The suspect was given immediate medical attention and then taken to the hospital. The two officers who were injured were also taken to the hospital, along with the victim of the domestic disturbance call.

According to CCPD, the officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with current department practice and policy.

The investigation in ongoing. More information will be given as it becomes available.