Ocean Drive construction brings traffic changes for 30 days

A 30-day utility improvement project along Ocean Drive will impact traffic patterns between Country Club Drive and Ennis Joslin Road starting this week.

While two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the construction period, significant lane closures and traffic pattern changes will affect commuters in the area.

The eastbound lanes of Ocean Drive between Country Club Drive and Ennis Joslin Road will be completely closed to through traffic, though local residents will still have access within the closure area.

Eastbound vehicles will be redirected to the westbound lanes beginning at Waverly Drive and continuing through the Ennis Joslin Road intersection. Right turns onto southbound Ennis Joslin will remain permitted during construction.

The traffic signals at the Ennis Joslin Road and Ocean Drive intersection will be covered and replaced with stop signs. All drivers must come to a complete stop before proceeding through this intersection.

City of Corpus Christi

The work is part of a Corpus Christi Water project aimed at improving utility infrastructure in the area. Officials have confirmed that once completed, the roadway will be restored to its original condition or better.

Safety officials emphasize that motorists should follow all posted detour signs when navigating through the construction zone to ensure minimal disruption to traffic flow.

