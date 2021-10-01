NWS issues flood warning for Oso Creek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Oso Creek with moderate flooding is forecast.

At 1:15 a.m. Friday, the stage there was 22.3 feet. Flood stage is 20 feet.

The creek has entering moderate flooding tonight and is expected to crest on Friday afternoon or evening. Continued rainfall will lead to additional rises or multiple crests through Friday evening. The creek is forecast to fall below flood stage late Friday evening, but then stay within the caution stage throughout the weekend.

Major flood stage is when the creek reaches 25 feet.

The NWS says the flood warning for Oso Creek is in effect until further notice since moderate flooding is forecast for the area.

We know from flooding in July that Oso Creek levels can also effect homes in the area.

As always if you are driving and an area looks flooded, turn around and be safe.

