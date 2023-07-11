Nursing home under investigation over claims of no working A/C for weeks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the intense heat this summer, having no working air conditioning raises many concerns regarding physical and mental health.

A viewer called KRIS 6 News on Monday and claimed there has been no working A/C at Pelican Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the past three weeks.

After receiving the complaint, a KRIS 6 News photographer was sent to the center and was told by an employee that portable A/C units were brought in but weren't cooling the building.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pelican Pointe issued a statement that said: "It is not our policy to provide resident or employee information. The well-being of the residents is at the forefront of our daily actions, and temperatures within the facility have been monitored and are within the required specification as dictated by the Life Safety code."

However, the viewer who called KRIS 6 News claimed there have been no working A/C in certain sections of the facility. Again, Pelican Pointe would not confirm that allegation.

KRIS 6 also reached out to Texas Health and Human Services, who said the facility is using portable A/C units in the building. That was also confirmed by an employee at Pelican Pointe.

Texas Health and Human Services are currently investigating complaints and monitoring the situation.

