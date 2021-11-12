Watch
"Nunsense" hits the stage at Rockport Little Theatre

Musical comedy is featured weekends through Nov. 21
Posted at 7:33 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 08:33:18-05

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Little Theatre is welcoming guests to a new musical comedy. The original building for the theater received massive damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Staff and performers recently started welcoming guests to a new location at 99 N. Austin St.

The latest show, “Nunsense,” is described as an “international phenomenon” with singing and dancing.

Shows run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. now through Nov. 21, 2021. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

