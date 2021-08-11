Watch
Number of new COVID-19 cases doubles for CCISD

TEA issues COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
Posted at 4:48 PM, Aug 11, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears that the amount of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise for students and staff for the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

According to the school district website, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 106 Wednesday after 55 were reported Tuesday.

As stated by the CCISD COVID-19 website, Carroll High School has the highest amount of student cases.

The schools reporting no new cases are Moody High School and Berlanga Elementary School.

For a breakdown of the amount of COVID-19 cases per school, click here.

