Nueces County Sherriff's Office, CCPD at Oso Bay turnaround for officer involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is in custody after a chase that started on land and ended on the water.

Around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon, Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies tried serving a parole warrant to this man at the Murphy express gas station in Flour Bluff.

While still in his car, this man saw deputies. That’s when Chief Deputy David Cook said the suspect pointed a gun at deputies.

“When he produced the weapon one of our deputies opened fire," said Cook. "And the subject then fled the scene, with the deputies in pursuit.”

Their suspect then made his way west on SPID. Deputies caught up to him where they prevented him from continuing on, causing both cars to crash at the Oso Bay turnaround.

Leaving his weapon in the car, the suspect then jumped into the water and began walking and swimming to a small island a few hundred yards into the bay, north of the bridge.

Residents at Water’s Edge Apartments watched this unfold to stay alert.

“We thought it might be the guy they were going after, but I honestly didn’t know. So, I was pretty surprised when it turned out to bet the guy," said one of the residents Colin Thomas.

“My deputies tried to follow him into the water," Cook said. "The further out he went, they went ahead and came back on shore…CCPD SWAT eventually came to the scene and our deputies went out with CCPD SWAT and took him into custody, off of the spoil island that he was hold up on."

Three departments brought in boats and the man was taken into custody without any further incident.

Cook said it’s unclear if their suspect fired any shots or if he was hit by gun fire. He was taken to a local hospital before heading to the county jail.

Cook said his parole violation warrant is for possession of a controlled substance.

“We’re definitely looking at the, of course, original parole violation, the warrant, aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing in vehicle, fleeing on foot," he said.

Cook said the department will put out a statement identifying those involved in the near future.

Traffic from Flour Bluff heading west was backed up during the chase, although there were no obstructions on the highway. Traffic resumed to normal as of 5 p.m.

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a officer involved shooting and CCPD is assisting at the scene. Officers are currently at the Oso turnaround and traffic on SH 358 westbound is at a crawl. pic.twitter.com/JWOlWg0CpB — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) January 10, 2023

