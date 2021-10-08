Nueces County may get help replacing Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County may get the help it needs to rebuild Bob Hall Pier, which was destroyed last year by Hurricane Hanna.

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) has included Nueces County in a list of projects submitted for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding totaling $105.6 million.

In a memorandum sent to Nueces County, Bob Hall Pier is included among the list of Proposed Coastal Stimulus Funding Tourism Projects. The cost estimated for the pier is $30 million.

Also included is the construction of a living shore at Packery Channel at a cost of $2.5 million and work at the Port Aransas Nature Preserve costing $5 million.

"This is an amazing day in the Coastal Bend," Brent Chesney, Nueces County Commissioner, Precinct 4, said. "Because of all the positive work together with state and local leaders the accomplishment today should be shared by everyone involved."

The county had planned to repair the pier with $18 million in certificate of obligation funds.

According to the GLO memorandum, the coastal projects "would provide critical improvements along the Texas coast and have a corresponding positive impact on the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries."

