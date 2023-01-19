Ag Mechanics is a big part of this year's livestock show

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is taking place this week at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

Clubs from all over the county are present to show the projects they’ve all worked so hard on over the past year.

Steers, lambs, swine, goats, rabbits, chickens and more are all present, making lots of noise and smells.

But one part of the Livestock show that is often overlooked is the Agriculture Mechanics division.

Ranging from grades 3 through 12, students in this division of the livestock show can choose from 10 different classes in four different divisions consisting of agricultural machinery and equipment, livestock equipment, home and yard conveniences and of course, BBQ pits and BBQ trailers.

Projects are judged on workmanship, design and degree of difficulty. Showmanship plays a big role in the judging process as well.

Participants are expected to be knowledgeable about their creations and be able to present them in a way that really develops them as a showman.

The KRIS 6 digital team spent the day at the Borchard fairgrounds Tuesday to talk to some of the participants in this category and get the scoop on what they’ve been working on.

Check out the video above to learn more about these kiddos' projects.

