CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area high school seniors who participated in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show back in January received scholarships for all their hard work.

Eleven seniors received scholarships that ranged between $2,000 and upwards of $10,000.

A total of $54,000 in scholarships was awarded at the banquet held at the Borchard Fairgrounds Thursday night.

These students have been active in the stock show for the past four years, some even since elementary school.