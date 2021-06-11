Nueces County Judge Melissa Madrigal looking at new role

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big announcement at the Nueces County Courthouse on Thursday.

Nueces County Judge Melissa Madrigal, the jail magistrate and former prosecutor with the District Attorney's office announced she's running for County Court at Law 1.

Madrigal told KRIS 6 News she's been magistrate judge for several years and decided it was time for a change.

"Right now we're going to have a huge criminal case backlog because of the pandemic," said Madrigal. "We need to clear that and we need to work hard to do it."

As magistrate judge, Madrigal hears misdemeanors and felony cases.

If she wins the November 2022 election, she would have jurisdiction over misdemeanors, probate matters and civil lawsuits.