Nueces County Historical Commission honors unnamed dead from 1919 storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the 100th anniversary of the 1919 storm, the Nueces County Historical Commission honored the dead in a monument ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

The cemetery is home to a mass grave of the unidentified victims who died in the storm, and now has a monument, a giant boulder, marking the burial site. The monument was dedicated by the American Red Cross and was hosted by the Nueces County Historical Commission.

