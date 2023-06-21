Nueces County Cooling Centers open until further notice

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Several Nueces County public buildings, community centers, and Nueces County Texas Public Libraries are open to the public during normal business hours allowing residents to cool down and access the public water fountains where available.

"Nueces Community Centers will now be open an additional hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, during this Extreme Heat Advisory," stated officials.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will also provide a free ride to the nearest cooling center. Riders should let the Bus Operator know that they'll be traveling to a cooling center. For more information, visit the CCRTA website here.

Temperatures have been in the triple digits throughout the region, so opening up Cooling Centers in the Coastal Bend for families without air conditioning is vital.

Here is a list of Nueces County Cooling Centers:

• Banquete Community Center

4359 4th Street, Highway 44, Banquete, TX

• Hilltop Community Center

11425 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

• David Berlanga Community Center

1513 2nd Street, Agua Dulce, TX 78330

• Driscoll Community Center

200 East 6th Street, Driscoll, TX 78351

• Bishop Community Center

102 West Joyce, Bishop, TX 78343

Nueces County Libraries will be open during normal business hours:

• Nueces County Texas Public Library-Keach Family Library

1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd., Robstown, TX

(Monday - Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)

(Friday & Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

CLOSED SUNDAY

• Nueces County Texas Public Library – Bishop Branch

115 S. Ash Ave., Bishop, TX

(Monday & Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

(Tuesday & Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

CLOSED FRIDAY, SATURDAY, and SUNDAY