Nueces County commissioners court begin preliminary meeting to encourage Texas lawmakers for a second causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners are holding a meeting to encourage Texas lawmakers to move forward with all possible efforts to further plans for a second causeway.

"And if people in the state of Texas, TxDot those folks don't see what a priority of having a second access point to the island is then they are just not looking at it correctly," said Brent Chesney Commissioner of precinct 4.

Commissioner Chesney said this is the preliminary phase of trying to add a second causeway to padre island, a multi-million dollar project.

Commissioners understands during potentially dangerous or deadly weather events, it is necessary to have a second evacuation route for people living on Padre Island, Mustang Island, and the city of Port Aransas.

"If that causeway is shut down, they then either have to drive all the way to Port Aransas and hope that they ferry is not shut down, or they're stuck on that island and that is just something that is not acceptable to any of us," said Commissioner Chesney.

Commissioner Chesney said during the early stages of their efforts its all about getting TxDot and state law makers to consider funding.

"And if they need us to meet the local match, we will deal with that and I feel comfortable with the entities including the city of Port Aransas will participate," said Commissioner Chesney.

We reached out to the newly appointed County Judge Connie Scott but her office was busy as she begins her term.