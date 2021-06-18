Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County beaches stay open this weekend, caution urged

items.[0].videoTitle
The disturbance in the gulf is causing some pretty rough conditions at area beaches over the weekend.
Rip current red warning flag.jpg
Posted at 6:05 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 19:36:22-04

With Gulf Invest 92L brewing in the Gulf with a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression, some Coastal Bend residents may be wondering if it will affect Father's Day weekend beach plans.

While rumors may be circulating, Nueces County has confirmed that beaches will stay open this weekend. However, they do urge caution as the tropical activity is forecast to bring long-period swell and rip currents to Coastal Bend beaches.

Friday night is predicted to have the strongest conditions with near shore wave height near 4-6 feet with occasional 8 ft waves, and off-shore wave height 5-7 feet with occasional 10 ft waves.

Enjoy your Father's Day weekend, but stay weather aware. Know rip current facts and pay attention to beach condition flags.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education