Nueces County beaches stay open this weekend, caution urged

With Gulf Invest 92L brewing in the Gulf with a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression, some Coastal Bend residents may be wondering if it will affect Father's Day weekend beach plans.

While rumors may be circulating, Nueces County has confirmed that beaches will stay open this weekend. However, they do urge caution as the tropical activity is forecast to bring long-period swell and rip currents to Coastal Bend beaches.

Friday night is predicted to have the strongest conditions with near shore wave height near 4-6 feet with occasional 8 ft waves, and off-shore wave height 5-7 feet with occasional 10 ft waves.

Enjoy your Father's Day weekend, but stay weather aware. Know rip current facts and pay attention to beach condition flags.