Nueces County Animal Services to host low-cost rabies vaccination clinics for area residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Animal Services will host low-cost vaccination clinics to spread rabies awareness during the months of March and April.

Sponsored by Nueces County Animal Services, the low-cost clinics will be held in the outlying communities of Bishop, Agua Dulce, Banquete, Driscoll, and Bluntzer.

The fee for the rabies vaccination alone is $9.00. Other vaccines are also available upon request at an additional charge.

“A primary function of Animal Services’ is to ensure public safety by reducing the risk of the spread of diseases such as rabies,” said Juan Ramirez, Director of Nueces County Animal Services.

“These clinics are offered as part of our service to the communities within Nueces County. By offering these clinics, we are making it affordable as well as convenient for pet owners to comply with Texas State Law, which requires pet owners to vaccinate annually”, added Ramirez.

A licensed veterinarian will be on hand to administer all vaccines.

There are two upcoming clinics on March 25 at the Agua Dulce Senior Center, located at 1513 Second Street Hwy 44, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Another clinic will be held at the Banqute Senior Citizen's Center at 4359 Fouth Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, April 1, a low-cost clinic will be held

at the Bishop Community Center at 102 West Joyce from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Another clinic will also be held on April 1 at the Driscoll Community Center, located at 200 Navarro Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, April 2, a low-cost clinic is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bluntzer Fire Station, located at the corner of FM 666 and FM 624.

Another goal of the low-cost clinics is to help provide pet resources in rural areas. The low-cost clinics will be available to anyone wanting to have their pets vaccinated.

For more information, visit their website or contact 361-387-5701.

Upcoming clinics:

Saturday, March 25

Agua Dulce Senior Center (1513 Second Street Hwy 44, Agua Dulce, Texas) 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Banqute Senior Citizen's Center (4359 Fouth Street, Banquete, Texas) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 1