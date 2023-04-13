Nueces County and Corpus Christi pass resolutions opposing threats to open beaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to Corpus Christi beaches and Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) there are two topics many in the Coastal Bend are passionate about.

Those issues are protecting the Sea Turtle Science and Recovery (STSR) Program and protecting vehicle access to the beaches. Those people have just gotten some reassurance with both the city and county backing them up.

“We want to make sure we send a strong message, don’t take any vehicles off our beaches,” Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney said.

On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council wasted no time passing a resolution stating they oppose legislation that restricts public access and vehicular access to beaches.

“The message was heard in Austin that we oppose anything that would restrict vehicular access or close our beaches because we love our open beaches,” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

City Council also passed a resolution putting support behind the STSR Program at PINS.

Then, on Wednesday, Nueces County Commissioner's Court showed they stand in unity.

“Same resolution, same strong resolution. And, it’s definitely as close, as I said, very important to get the word in no matter what we think the bill might have already morphed into. We still oppose it,” Chesney said.

The bill Chesney referenced is state Senate Bill 2550. You may remember a similar bill, SB-434. That was the original bill that may have led to allowing owners of beach front property to prevent public beach access.

“I believe that it’s almost moot because I think he’s heard loud and clear that this bill didn’t come across like it was supposed to. And, it looked as though it was limiting vehicles on the beaches and I think he’s redone it in another bill.”

State Sen. Mayes Middleton of the Galveston, TX area rewrote SB-434 into SB-2550. The original bill caused a lot of controversy and the second bill continued that controversy.

The bill is now on it’s third iteration as Committee Substitute to SB-2550. It is currently in committee.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.