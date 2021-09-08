Nueces County amphitheater violates settlement agreement, businessman says

ROBSTOWN, Texas — An amphitheater currently being built as part of a $23 million energy savings contract violates the terms of a settlement signed by Nueces County, local businessman Bill Durrill told commissioners Wednesday.

"And in that lawsuit, it states, certain provisions that I don't believe have been adhered to," Durrill told commissioners. "And I would like for the county court to review that lawsuit consider it and take into account your future dreams of building an amphitheater in Robstown."

The amphitheater, which is planned for the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, has completed the design phase.

The settlement resolved a lawsuit in which it alleged errors or omissions in the issuing of certificates of obligations with the financing of the construction of the fairgrounds.

While the county denied the allegations, it agreed to the settlement.

Settlement terms included not proceeding with the construction of the Heritage Center Phase, which included an amphitheater, without conducting one or more public meetings.

Additionally, the settlement requires commissioners to conduct a study regarding the viability of phase two, which includes an amphitheater,

Among other terms of the settlement, the county was also required to utilize competitive bidding as it relates to phase two. If it elected to not utilize competitive bidding, it would have to seek an opinion from the attorney general.

At a recent commissioner's court meeting, Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney singled out the amphitheater as he brought up concerns about the debt obligation the county was taking on with the project.

"If anybody would like to know what it's like to own and manage an amphitheater in Corpus Christi, Texas privately without public funds I'm right here," Durrill said. "Are there any questions anybody would like to ask me about my personal opinion about the viability of an amphitheater in Robstown?"

Chesney says he had originally included language on the court agenda that would allow commissioners to take action regarding the amphitheater. That agenda language was changed, which prohibits the court from taking any action Wednesday upon the advice of the County Attorney.

"I’m very bothered by the fact that my agenda item, which I put very few on, somehow continue to get altered and changed," Chesney told commissioners. "So that I can’t have a discussion that’s very important today and make a motion because I want, as I’ve clearly articulated, I want to look at every option that we can to do something different and not do the amphitheater, but do a need, not a want, project."

Chesney made a motion to table the agenda item to Monday at 1:30 p.m., adding that the court agenda belongs to all commissioners.

"It’s extremely disturbing that no one gave me the opportunity to cure what they thought was some wording that, I don’t know why in the world if the county attorney approves it that staff and the judge in your review, why in the world you get to overrule the county attorney and me on my stuff without coming to me," Chesney said.

