Nueces Brewing Company celebrates 2 year anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today was a big day for the folks at the Nueces Brewing Company as they celebrated two year in Corpus Christi.

"We're really happy to be celebrating our 2 year anniversary, it's been a rough road and we're out on the other side of this thing and really happy to be here in Corpus," said co-owner Cale Moore.

To mark the occasion the brewing company held a crawfish boil with a BBQ and several new beer releases.

The company keeps a rotation of 7-10 unique beers on tap at all times. The company opened up in June of 2019 until they were forced to close down during the pandemic. Like many local businesses, this last year was the roughest for the company.

"We always joke we made 19 different business plans during COVID, trying to figure out how to get to the other side of it, and we're just super excited to be here and still be alive," said Moore.

As part of their new business model, the owners brought in barbeque and say they plan to keep that as part of their business.