NTSB determines cause in 2020 Corpus Christi port explosion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An explosion that left four dead, six seriously injured and millions of dollars in damages has received a final review by the National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Waymon L. Boyd, owned by Orion Marine Group, struck a submerged 16-inch propane pipeline owned by Enterprise Products in October 2020.

In the review, the NTSB voted to accept the probable cause, major findings, and recommendations.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined the probable cause of the hazardous liquid propane release, subsequent explosion, and fire in the Waymon L. Boyd was a result of "Orion Marine Group's inadequate planning and risk management processes."

Those processes failed to identify how close an Enterprise Products pipeline was to the dredging operation, according to the NTSB, and "resulted in the absence of effective controls to prevent the dredge's cutter head from striking the pipeline."

The probable cause also found deficient dredging plans provided by Snyder Engineering and Consulting, "which resulted in incomplete and inaccurate information communicated to Enterprise Products by Orion Marine Group during the one-call process, which resulted in insufficient measures to protect the pipeline from excavation damage."

We determined that the probable cause of this accident was Orion Marine Group’s



inadequate planning and risk management processes, which failed to identify the



proximity of their dredging operation to Enterprise Products’ pipeline TX219 and



resulted in the absence of effective controls to prevent the dredge’s cutterhead from



striking the pipeline. Contributing to the accident were deficient dredging plans



provided by Schneider Engineering and Consulting, which resulted in incomplete and



inaccurate information communicated to Enterprise Products by Orion Marine Group



during the one-call process, which resulted in insufficient measures to protect the



pipeline from excavation damage.



NTSB

According to a report presented by investigators to the NTSB Tuesday morning, Orion Marine failed to work with the pipeline company to mitigate risks.

COVID-19 caused a cancellation of a meeting and incomplete and misleading dredging plans were provided to Enterprise. As a result, Enterprise believed Orion to be working outside the tolerance zone, according to the NTSB report.

Orion Marine employees, when interviewed by investigators had differing views on the distance to the pipeline and some were not aware it existed, according to the report.

The review of the accident revealed Orion Marine had access to a 2018 study that revealed the location of the Enterprise pipeline and Epic requested it be included in the drawings.

Following the accident, Orion Marine commissioned an independent mapping study and the pipeline was determined to be within inches of the 2018 map, according to the report.

Further, Orion Marine failed to input data into a computerized system that would have notified it that it was working too closely to the pipeline.

When questioned about the time it takes to input data into the DeadPack computer system by NTSB member Michael E. Graham, investigators said that it took them about one minute to input the data.

"We look at the cutter head and that’s a large, heavy piece imperfect piece of machinery as you said in the presentation. And Orion failed to input the data," Graham said. "What a tragedy, I don’t understand why that wasn’t done."

Given the proximity to the pipeline, NTSB board members said the use of a cutter head would not have been appropriate for this dredging project.

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.