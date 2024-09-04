Northwest communities rally together to remember Liam Benavides

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Robstown & Tuloso-Midway communities were shocked to hear the news about the tragic death of student Liam Benavides.

The 14-year-old just entered his first year at Tuloso-Midway High School when he lost his life in a car crash on Monday, Sept. 2 in Atascosa County.

DPS stated that Liam and several friends were traveling back from San Antonio when their car hydroplaned on the IH 37 near Mile Marker 113, causing them to crash into the center median.

According to those who knew him, Liam participated in band and theatre, but most importantly, he made an incredible impact on the staff and students around him.

"Liam was the kid that would walk in every single day with a smile on his face," TMISD theatre teacher Lyn Esquivel said when reminiscing on the memories of her student. "He's the first to ask how's your day was. If they were having a bad day, he would literally bring out a verse to use to them so that they can have a better day. I know every teacher who's had Liam loves him. He was basically a light."

Liam's light didn't just show when he was in school - it followed him everywhere. He spent time at the New Life Church at the Cross Church in Robstown, where he would also practice music to express his faith in the Lord.

"One of his desires was to start another praise team at church," Pastor Raul Elizondo said. "We have two right now, but he's an inspiration to young people. Our young people usually sit to my left in the front two or three rows. Once the worship start, Liam was always at the altar. He was a leader."

Since the community heard the news od LIam's death, the outreach to help the Benavides family has been vast.

Thousands of dollars have been donated and many have expressed their feelings about Liam. One thing is for certain, His impact will always be remembered by those who were close to him.

"This young man had a way of touching your life and I know it was God inside of him," Pastor Elizando said. "I think that he's an inspiration. Liam has gone to be with God. That's what our faith tells us but make no mistake that his impact will be here forever. He touched lives and there will be much, much fruit because of the work that Liam did in 14 years."

A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday night at 8 p.m. on the steps of Tuloso-Midway HS in honor of Liam. Everyone is welcome to attend.

If you'd like to give to the family in this time of need, click the link here.

