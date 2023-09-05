Northwest Bitcoin mining facility up for deliberation

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An agreement that would have brought a cryptocurrency mining facility to the city's northwest side will be up for deliberation later this month.

Back in March 2022 city council passed a resolution in favor of an industrial district agreement. The agreement paved the way for Bootstrap Energy to develop that mining facility on two parcels of land off Mckinzie Road.

Under the terms of the agreement, the infrastructure for that facility has to be in place by December 31, 2023.

However, Bootstrap Energy is now asking the city to extend the December 31 deadline to the year 2025 and modify the agreement to allow for the construction of a battery energy storage facility.

The facility would store electricity when the cost is low, and energy supply is high.

The electricity would then be sold to ERCOT when demand and prices increase.

