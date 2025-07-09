Northbound lanes of traffic officially switch to the new Harbor Bridge

TUESDAY 7:45 P.M. UPDATE:

Crews finally opened up the northbound lanes for drivers. Our photojournalist Joe Escobedo was there as crews removed the barriers.

TUESDAY 3:10 P.M. UPDATE:

Due to our wet weather, northbound traffic on the Crosstown Expressway won't be shifted over to the new Harbor Bridge until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Lynn Allison, the Public Information Manager with Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, crews are finishing alignment on the bridge near North Beach. The final paving has to be completely dry before crews can shift traffic to the new northbound lanes on the new bridge.

She hopes that that will happen around 7 p.m.

TUESDAY 7:45 A.M. UPDATE:

If you're traveling northbound on the Crosstown Expressway, expect delays for a few more hours on Tuesday.

Due to our wet weather, the new northbound lanes to the new Harbor bridge will open at 7pm. Crews are finishing alignment on North Beach. The final paving has to be completely dry before crews can shift traffic to the new northbound lanes on the new bridge.

All northbound traffic will continue to be detoured at the Agnes/Laredo exit while crews complete the final preparations for the northbound lanes on the new Harbor Bridge.

ORIGINAL:

Drivers near the Harbor Bridge area should prepare for detours and delays as crews work to open the northbound lanes of the new bridge.

The transition began Sunday night with partial lane closures on the old Harbor Bridge. By Monday morning, a section of northbound Crosstown was completely shut down.

All northbound traffic is currently being detoured at the Agnes/Laredo exit while crews complete the final preparations.

The closure is expected to continue through early Tuesday morning when the new Harbor Bridge northbound lanes will finally open to traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time until the transition is complete.

