North Beach Streets close due to flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has closed these streets in the North Beach area due to flooding:
- Golf Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end
- Kleberg Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end
- Paul Street from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end
- S. Hotel Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end
- Bushick Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end
- Stewart Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end
- Gulfspray Avenue from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end
- Neal Street from Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end
- Hayes Street from Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end
- Beach Avenue from Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end
- Gulden Street from Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end
- Sandbar Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end
Neighbors can still access their homes during these road closures.
