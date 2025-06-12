North Beach Streets close due to flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has closed these streets in the North Beach area due to flooding:

Golf Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Kleberg Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Paul Street from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

S. Hotel Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Bushick Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Stewart Place from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Gulfspray Avenue from Surfside Boulevard to the dead end

Neal Street from Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end

Hayes Street from Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end

Beach Avenue from Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end

Gulden Street from Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end

Sandbar Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard to the dead end

Neighbors can still access their homes during these road closures.

