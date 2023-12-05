North Beach community looking forward to redevelopment of Surfside Park

Community members await the redevelopment of Surfside Park at North Beach

Surfside Park at Corpus Christi's North Beach is in the process of getting new improvements. Since June 2023, crews have been working on the $6 million project after Corpus Christi city council gave contractors the green light.

Part of the funding for the project will come from the State-Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund. The rest will come from the Operating and Capital Improvement Budgets.

The park has served the community for several decades and residents said it's been needing maintenance as it's caused a safety concern.

"North Beach has so much potential," Ron Graban, president of the North Beach Community Association said. "It’s good for the entire city. It’s not just a North Beach project, it’s a Corpus Christi project."

Graban added that some residents were also concerned for how the park looked to tourists visiting the area. To add, a large concern was also regarding the safety in a flood zone such as North Beach.

Under the project, community members can expect newer restrooms, picnic tables, shaded coverings, parking lot, and a safer playground for kids. Graban also mentioned that seeing progress within the area has encouraged him and other business owners to invest more in redevelopment.

“City council have just given me a reason to invest in North Beach and there’s other business owners and property owners that want to invest now because they see the improvements that are being made and the attention that’s given to North Beach," Graban said.

Residents also believe that the newer Surfside Park will show tourists that North Beach is on the up and up when it comes to providing a safe, fun and family-friendly environment.

“What this does for the community is it not only has a great place for the residents to enjoy the improvements," Graban said." But what it does is it invites the tourists to come back to this area. So it’s a winner all the way around for the city.”

Crews still have work to do, but they're making a lot of progress. Surfside Park is expected to reopen by next summer.

