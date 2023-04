CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular Norteño group, Grupo Frontera is coming to the Selena Auditorium at the American Bank Center, according to a press release from the American Bank Center.

The "El Comienzo" 2023 Tour will be making their Corpus Christi stop on Sunday, October 29th. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $53 to $113.