Brooks County migrant NGOs reacts to Abbott's investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve seen images of record high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.

In Brooks County, Judge Eric Ramos is anticipating more activity, something he said is not new to the area.

“Our resources in regard to law enforcement will be drained,” said Ramos.

Judge Ramos feels his communities main focus is helping protect those seeking a new life in the U.S.

“We do have some folks, some non-government organizations. People who are not draining the tax resources who are trying to help them get to bigger cities where there is more assistance for them,” Ramos said.

Those non-government organizations, known as NGO’s, include the South Texas Human Rights Center and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Eddie Canales at the Human Rights Center said this year nearly 90 bodies of migrants have been found in the brush within Brooks County limits.

“If you have a policy that is deterrent, people are going to try to evade it. We’re going to continue to have migrant deaths,” Canales explained.

Canales tells KZTV he knows there’s trouble.

Now, Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation into the role these NGO’S may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into our state.

“Our efforts are humanitarian efforts and for the governor to say that we are aiding and abetting. We’re saving lives. Is that a crime,” Canales said.

Judge Ramos is supportive of Governor Abbott’s actions as there’s no overreach.

“I’m hoping that doesn’t bleed into the NGO’s that are helping the immigrants once they get here,” said Ramos.

Canales said he would like state officials to offer more support to migrant families and educate people about what’s happening along our border.