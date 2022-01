CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department crews are on the scene of a fire on Scotland Drive in Flour Bluff early Thursday morning just south of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

Fire department officials say the first started just before 4:15 a.m.

There were told three people were in the house, two children and an adult, but no one was hurt. The American Red Cross is helping them.

Twelve units were called to the scene to assist. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.