Hooters fire officially classified as 'Undetermined Cause'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE:

According to CCFD Fire Chief Robert Rocha, the fire at Hooters will be officially classified as 'Undetermined Cause' due to the severity of the damage. Investigators were not able to pinpoint an exact cause. They do know that the fire occurred in a break room used by employees.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fire broke out at the Hooters restaurant on South Padre Island Drive early Sunday morning.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched after 2 a.m. According to the manager of the Hooters, and responding officers, no injuries have been reported.

By 3 a.m., the fire was mostly contained, and firefighters worked to put out any lingering hot spots.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire. An investigation is ongoing.