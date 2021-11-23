No charges filed after death of 2-year-old in San Patricio County

TAFT, Texas — The department of public safety won't be filing charges against a driver who hit and killed a toddler in San Patricio county over the weekend.

"It was a true accident in every sense of the word," said Sgt. Nathan Brandley in a text message to KRIS 6 News. "Just a horrible tragedy all around."

2-year-old Embir Rose Garcia was hit and run over by a car that was pulling out of the driveway of her home about half a mile southwest of Taft Saturday afternoon.

According to Brandley, the child was outside her residence near the front of a Ford Focus. The driver of the truck drove forward out of the driveway and struck the toddler causing her to fall over. The toddler remained under the vehicle and was run over by the front right tire as it pulled into the street.

The toddler was transported to Portland Emergency Room with life-threatening injuries and pronounced deceased at the hospital.