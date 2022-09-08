Newman pleads guilty to Barrera Street murder in 2021

Victor Newman, a man accused of fatally stabbing 22-year-old Albert Regino on Barrera Street in 2021, pled guilty to murder and aggravated assault on Wednesday.

Newman will serve his 20-year sentences concurrently.

Regino was alive when Corpus Christi police officers found him laying in the front yard of 4205 Barrera Dr. after a disagreement with the now-24-year-old Newman. He later died at a local hospital, but told a witness at the scene that Newman had stabbed him.

Regino's father, Angel Regino, told police Oct. 12, 2021, that he heard his son yelling for help and saw someone chasing Albert Regino.

The person chasing Albert Regino then got into a car and tried to run over Angel Regino, according to the older man. He was able to jump out of the way. Police said they noticed grass stains on the elder Regino's back, corroborating his story.

When police found Newman at his home on Vincent Drive, he told them he knew why they were there.

He told them he had been on Barrera Street earlier.

"A crackhead tried to rob me for my money," Newman said, accoring to the arrest report. "I was trying to give her a ride."

Newman told police he had $1,600 in money for rent in a Dodge Journey parked nearby.

Police said the Journey was still warm, and had smear marks on the vehicle's door which they believed were blood.

Police said at the time that the men knew each other.