Newly rebuilt Fulton Fishing Pier hot spot for fishermen

FULTON, Texas — The town of Fulton is encouraging visitors to come to their newly rebuilt fishing pier, where anglers have deemed it a hot-spot for good fishing.

While the old pier was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the new and improved pier is 1,200 ft long and includes LED fishing lights perfect for night fishing.

Rockport-Fulton residents Jennifer Park, Teresa Ott, and friend Steve were fishing on the pier on November 2 around 10 p.m when they landed this huge Black Drum.

Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce

Park told the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce that they were on the left end of the pier when they caught the Drum.

The pier is located next to the Fulton Convention Center – Paws and Taws, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The pier's contribution fee is $5 per pole with a limit of four poles per person.

