Newest Child Protective Services caseworkers graduate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — On Monday, seven students graduated from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Professional Academy for Child Protective Services Case Workers.

The graduates completed several months of training, which included classroom work, on the job training and simulations.

"It means a lot to me," Tre Spinks said. "I have always talked about how I wanted to help children in general."

The new caseworkers will not immediately be on their own. They are now considered protégés, and will be assigned a mentor as they start their new jobs.