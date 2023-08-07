Watch Now
New watering schedule in effect for Calallen residents

Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 07, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As drought conditions worsen in the region, Corpus Christi Water (CCW) is changing the watering days for the Calallen area. The Calallen area often observes very high water demands on its watering days, creating the need for alternate watering schedules, according to a post on Facebook from CCW.

Customers in the Calallen area north of Northwest Blvd and west of U.S. Highway 77 with addresses ending in even numbers are asked to water only on Mondays before 10 am or after 6 pm. Customers with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to water only on Wednesdays before 10 am or after 6 pm.

This new water schedule is in effect until further notice.

For more information, visit cctexas.com/conserve

