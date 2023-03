CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Black History Month may be over but the Corpus Christi chapter of the NAACP still has much to celebrate.

Community members welcomed newly elected committee members with an installation prayer service at the St. John the Baptist Church off of Greenwood Dr.

The new vice president is Thea Cain and Pastor Claude Axel gave the oath of office.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.