New training facility underway for the cadets at the Corpus Christi Police Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $28 million project from the city will give the students in the Corpus Christi police academy a new training facility.

The two-story building will offer new features like an auditorium and two large classrooms.

The current training facility, located on Corona Drive, was purchased by the city in 1981 and can no longer accommodate the growing needs of the CCPD.

“For the last several years, you have been pushing for a new training academy and as I said the last couple of years, we’ve been blessed to have a council, mayor, and city manager who has made that happen,” Michael Markle, Chief of CCPD said.

Students will also get to enjoy a newly developed weight room and will be offered specific training for crime scenes and defensive tactic driving simulations.

“We got to have that in place, so we don’t have the other issues that some other communities have. It’s important that we have those good training efforts for our police department and this training facility is part of that,” Gil Hernandez, Councilman for District 5 said.

The exterior will include a quarter-mile outdoor running track, cadet parking, and a parking lot with security patrol.

The weight room will include full locker rooms and showers. The police department is hoping this will bring more applicants to the training program. It’s expected to be done in 2024.

