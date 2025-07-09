New Texas law allows food trucks to operate statewide with single permit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has signed HB2844, a new law that will create a single state license for food truck vendors, replacing the current system of multiple local permits. The change is expected to save money for vendors who operate across county lines, but some worry about potential enforcement issues.

Daniel Pena, owner of Chicago's Cater, says the current permit system is costly and complicated for vendors who work in multiple counties.

"Here in the coastal bend, we're permitted in Nueces County, Aransas County and San Patricio. Just right there you're looking at $2,400 just in permits," Pena said.

House Bill 2844 will allow vendors to operate statewide with one license from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, eliminating the need for separate permits from different cities and counties.

Pena says the inconsistent enforcement of existing rules has been frustrating for vendors.

"All of a sudden out of nowhere, they started saying now they're going to enforce the rule. And it's always been an effect," Pena said.

While the new system will save money for vendors who travel across jurisdictions, Pena also expressed concerns about potential enforcement problems with reduced local oversight.

"And how do you know the permit's valid? How do you, you know, like there's, there's a lot of, there's a lot of negative part, a lot of gray area issues," Pena said.

According to the city's health department, once the change takes effect, the city will only investigate reported foodborne illness from food trucks. All other complaints will be handled by the state unless a collaborative agreement is reached before the implementation date on July 1, 2026.

